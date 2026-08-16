Mother and son arrested for serial murders, robbery in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman and her juvenile son have been arrested in Siddipet for allegedly killing women for gold and burning their bodies to mislead investigators.

Siddipet Commissioner of Police Rashmi Perumal on Sunday, August 16, said that the latest victim was identified as 45-year-old Athikam Vijaya, wife of Ramaswamy and a resident of Bhoompally village. Her partially burnt body was found near agricultural fields on the outskirts of Ramakkapeta village in Dubbak mandal on August 8.

Following registration of a case at Dubbak police station, special teams examined CCTV footage and other evidence. The investigation led police to Chakali Rajitha, wife of Dubbayya, and her juvenile son, both residents of Bhoompally.

According to the police, Vijaya, who lived alone near the accused’s house, was called to their grocery shop on the evening of August 8. The duo allegedly strangled her and later transported her body on a bike to the outskirts of Ramakkapeta. They allegedly poured petrol on the body and set it ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Dou linked to another murder, one robbery

The investigation also linked the duo to the murder of Kunta Rekha, a resident of the double-bedroom houses, on May 28. Police said her body was allegedly burnt in the Achamayyapalli forest area.

In another case, the duo allegedly attacked Annapurna, wife of Jennareddy of Bhoompally, while she was out on a morning walk in June 2025 and robbed her of a five-tola gold mangalsutra.

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Accused planned to target her husband next

Police said the suspects allegedly observed the movements and financial assets of people at their tea point and selected women who were vulnerable or involved in disputes, believing that suspicion would fall on others after their disappearance or murder.

Investigators said the duo had also allegedly identified four more potential targets, including three women from Bhoompally and Rajitha’s own husband.

The police recovered 5.61 tolas of gold ornaments, 53 tolas of silver ornaments, Rs. 1.03 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and the bike used for transporting the body. The total value of the seized property was estimated at about Rs 10 lakh.

Rajitha was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a juvenile home.

The Siddipet Commissioner said the case was solved within a week and another previous murder and a robbery case were also detected during the investigation.