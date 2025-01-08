Telangana: Mother-daughter duo killed in Tukkuguda accident

A mother-daughter duo died in an accident at Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram on Wednesday, January 8.

The two were proceeding on a scooter on Tukkuguda Road near Outer Ring Road (ORR) when a rashly driven truck hit them. The two reportedly died on the spot due to bleeding injuries.

The victims are yet to be identified though the police have launched an investigation and are trying to find the truck driver who is currently absconding.

In the annual police press meet conducted by Hyderabad city police last month, it was stated that Hyderabad recorded 2,745 road accidents in 2024 and despite safety measures, the city saw over 227 deaths in 76 fatal accidents in 2024.