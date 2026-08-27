Mother holds saline bottle for daughter at Warangal MGM Hospital

Hyderabad: A video showing a woman holding a saline bottle attached to her daughter as they walk into a ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal has gone viral, raising concerns over the availability of basic facilities at the government hospital.

In the video, the patient is seen entering the ward while her attendant holds the saline bottle. After the patient lies on a bed, the bottle is placed on a window pane as there appears to be no saline stand available.

The date and time of the incident could not be independently ascertained.

Despite multiple attempts to contact the hospital Superintendent for a response, there was no response at the time of publication.

Also Read Telangana: Family carries dead body in hand after hospital denies stretcher

MGM Hospital is a major government tertiary-care hospital serving patients from Warangal and several districts across north Telangana. The hospital was established in 1963 and has since grown into a major referral and teaching hospital affiliated with Kakatiya Medical College.

A video showing a woman holding a saline bottle attached to her daughter while the latter walks into the ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal has gone viral, sparking concerns over necessities at the government hospital.



As the patient entered the ward, she lay… pic.twitter.com/TT2vrAnD2z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 27, 2026

The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to concerns over basic patient facilities at the hospital. In October 2025, reports emerged of parents being forced to carry oxygen cylinders while accompanying newborns at MGM Hospital, with patients and their families raising concerns over a lack of assistance and supervision.

In February 2026, a family was also forced to carry the body of a deceased patient to an ambulance after relatives allegedly failed to get a stretcher or wheelchair from hospital staff. The incident was captured on video and drew criticism over the availability of basic patient-support facilities.