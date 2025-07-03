Mother of 3, brother- in-law attempt suicide after families oppose affair

A mother of three children and her brother-in-law attempted suicide by jumping together into the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

They tied their hands together and jumped into the river. However, the couple was rescued by the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Police claim the woman is a resident from Teliyargunj area. She has been married to the brother of her lover for many years.

She said that she and her lover were in a relationship prior to her marriage. The couple maintained their relationship despite her married life with her husband, with whom she has three children.

However, when their illicit relationship was exposed, their families opposed it.

On July 1, the couple reached the Naini Pul and jumped into the Yamuna River. But they were rescued by the police, much to their dismay.

बगल वाले करते कांड…

नैनी पुल प्रयागराज में शादीशुदा महिला ने प्रेमी संग एक दूसरे का हाथ बांध यमुना में लगाई छलांग, जल पुलिस के जवानों ने बचाई जान.प्रेमी से पुलिस ने पूछा- तुम कौन हो, तो बोला- "अरे हम बगल के हैं? pic.twitter.com/KssjuKYsbL — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) July 1, 2025

When the young man was asked about his relation to the woman, he responded, “Ham bagal se hain (I’m from the side).”

The couple were taken to Kidganj police station station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh, who told reporters that they were returned to their respective families after a brief interrogation.

No complaints have been filed in connection with the incident.