Mother of two tries to self immolate after boyfriend denies relationship

Hyderabad: A mother of two young girls tried to self-immolate after her boyfriend’s family registered a complaint against her for ‘nuisance’ in Komarabanda village of Nalgonda district.

Anusha, who hails from Ratnavaram village, tried to die by suicide in front of the rural police station but was saved in time.

Speaking to the media, a distraught Anusha alleged she met her boyfriend Mahesh after separating from her first husband.

“He gave me thaali maala and promised to marry me. We stayed together and have two little girls. But now he is denying all that and refuses to accept me as his wife,” Anusha said.

Sha said that the elders of the village tried to intervene by offering her money for her children. “I don’t want money. I want Mahesh back,” she said.

For two days, Anusha protested in front of Mahesh’s home, demanding he accept her and his children. His family lodged a complaint against her alleging she was creating a nuisance.

On information, the police arrived and tried to take Anusha to the police station. But she tried to set herself ablaze. She was referred to a government hospital.