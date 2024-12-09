Mother sells three sons in Telangana, police rescue children 

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman in Telangana’s Nizamabad district allegedly sold her three minor sons, including a pair of twins, to different individuals for amounts ranging between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.2 lakh, according to police.

The children, aged between five and seven years, were rescued by the authorities. The incident came to light on December 7, when an Assistant Sub-Inspector discovered the case during routine patrolling and reported it to higher officials.

Police investigations revealed that the woman first sold one of her sons 10 months ago. She later sold the other two children to different individuals. The transactions were reportedly carried out without the involvement of any legal or welfare processes.

Upon confirming the details of the case, the police immediately registered a criminal case against the mother and the buyers.

The Armoor police station has taken up the case and launched a thorough investigation. Efforts are underway to uncover further details and ensure the children’s safety and well-being.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sale and purchase of the minors. Meanwhile, the rescued children are under the care of child welfare officials.