Mumbai: Just when the Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar separation rumours were already taking over social media, an old controversy has now returned to the timeline.

Amid the fresh buzz around Mouni and Suraj allegedly unfollowing each other on Instagram, old posts from an Instagram account have resurfaced where Suraj was accused of cheating back in 2024. The account had shared several posts and blurry visuals at the time, claiming that Suraj was allegedly involved with another woman while still married to Mouni.

The claims were never officially confirmed, and neither Mouni nor Suraj publicly addressed those allegations back then. But now, with their social media activity once again under the scanner, the old posts are being dug out by netizens and linked to the current separation rumours.

The chatter grew louder after reports claimed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other, while Suraj later deleted his Instagram account. Adding more fuel, Mouni’s close friend Disha Patani also reportedly unfollowed Suraj, making fans wonder if there is more to the story than just a regular couple’s social media clean-up.

However, Mouni has now reacted to the ongoing rumours and asked people to give them “space and privacy.” She also urged people not to spread false narratives or jump to conclusions around such a sensitive matter. Click here to read more about it.

So for now, the cheating claims remain unverified social media allegations, not confirmed facts. But in the middle of unfollows, deleted accounts and silence, one old Instagram account has clearly managed to drag the 2024 controversy back into the spotlight.

On the work front, Mouni has a packed lineup ahead. She is expected to be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ab Hoga Hisaab, The Wives, and Vishwambhara, with reports also claiming that she has started shooting for another untitled project.