Mumbai: Television actress Mouni Roy has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours surrounding her reported separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. Amid intense speculation on social media and several reports claiming that the couple is heading for divorce, Mouni shared a statement on her Instagram story requesting privacy and asking media portals not to spread false information.

“Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” Mouni wrote.

Her statement comes after rumours intensified online following reports that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several photos together. Suraj also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account, which further added fuel to the speculation.

An update from entertainment show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish claimed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have already separated and are no longer living together. The report further alleged that Suraj had cheated Mouni in order to gain fame and had also reportedly used her money during their relationship.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022 in Goa in a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family members.