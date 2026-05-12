Mumbai: All eyes are currently on actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar as talks surrounding their alleged divorce continue to intensify online. While neither Mouni nor Suraj has officially reacted to the reports yet, ABP News’ Saas Bahu Aur Saazish confirmed their separation.

Social media has been flooded with discussions ever since fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed several pictures together from their profiles.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar’s alleged divorce reason

Now, the latest update coming from entertainment show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish has added a shocking new twist to the story. According to the report shared by the show citing sources, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have already separated and are no longer living together. The report further alleged that Suraj had cheated Mouni in order to gain fame and had also reportedly used her money during their relationship.

However, it is important to note that these allegations remain unverified as neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has commented on them publicly so far.

The couple got married in January 2022 in a lavish destination wedding in Goa which became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings at the time. Their dreamy celebrations beautifully blended Bengali and Malayali traditions and were attended by close friends and family members. Over the years, Mouni and Suraj often shared romantic moments online and were considered among the most loved celebrity couples.

Interestingly, amid the ongoing speculation, Mouni Roy’s close friend and actress Disha Patani has also grabbed attention after reports claimed that she unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. Screenshots of the same have been widely circulating online, further fuelling discussions around the alleged fallout.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar to break their silence and officially address the ongoing divorce rumours and the shocking allegations surrounding their separation.