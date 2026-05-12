Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have reportedly ended their marriage after four years together. The latest update comes from entertainment show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, which has claimed that the couple is already divorced and currently living separately. However, an official statement from Mouni or Suraj is still awaited.

The reports have left fans shocked, especially after the couple was once considered one of the most loved celebrity pairs on social media. Speculation around trouble in their marriage first began after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Suraj reportedly removed almost all pictures with Mouni from his profile, a few photos of the couple are still visible on Mouni’s account.

The sudden social media activity quickly sparked separation rumours online, and the latest report by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish has now intensified discussions around their relationship status. Neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has reacted publicly to the ongoing reports so far.

According to earlier reports, Mouni and Suraj first met through mutual friends during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019. Their relationship largely remained private in the beginning, but rumours about their romance gained attention during the pandemic when Mouni spent a considerable amount of time in Dubai.

The couple eventually tied the knot in a grand destination wedding in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding celebrations, which beautifully blended Bengali and South Indian traditions, had gone viral on social media and were widely loved by fans. From dreamy wedding pictures to affectionate social media moments, Mouni and Suraj had often given major couple goals over the years.

Now, with reports claiming that the two have parted ways, fans are eagerly waiting for an official clarification from the couple regarding their relationship and the ongoing divorce rumours.