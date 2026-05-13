Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy is currently making headlines because of her reported separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. While the couple has not made any official statement yet, reports claiming that they are now living separately have been circulating online.

The rumours began after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several pictures together. On Tuesday, Suraj also deleted his Instagram profile, further intensifying the speculation around their relationship.

Amid the ongoing buzz, attention has now shifted towards the couple’s professional achievements and financial success over the years. Let’s have a look at their net worth.

Mouni Roy’s net worth 2026

According to reports, Mouni Roy’s estimated net worth is around Rs 40-41 crore. The actress earns through films, television, music videos and brand endorsements. Reports suggest she charges nearly Rs 1 crore per film and earns lakhs for television appearances. For music videos and promotional projects, her fees are said to range between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 crore. She also reportedly charges around Rs 50 lakh for a single brand endorsement.

Mouni began her television journey with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 and later rose to massive fame with Naagin and its sequel, becoming one of the highest-paid television actresses during that phase of her career.

Suraj Nambiar’s net worth 2026

Meanwhile, according to reports, Suraj Nambiar’s estimated net worth is said to be around Rs 50-60 crore. The Dubai-based businessman is known for his work in investment banking, finance and real estate ventures.

As per reports, the couple’s combined estimated net worth stands between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore.

An official statement from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar regarding the separation rumours is still awaited.