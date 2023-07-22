Mouni Roy suffers serious health issue, shares pics from hospital

Mumbai: Popular actress Mouni Roy has shocked fans with her latest social media post about her health update. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor revealed that she had been hospitalized, spending nine days in medical care.

Expressing her gratitude, Mouni shared a heartfelt thank you note for her close friends and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Alongside the note, she posted a gallery of pictures, giving her followers a glimpse of her time in recovery, with one image showcasing a drip on her hand during her healing journey.

She wrote, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys x P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful ॐ नमः शिवाय.”

However, she refrained from disclosing the specific details of what had happened to her.

Following Mouni’s heartfelt post, her colleagues and friends, including Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, and Mrunal, were quick to extend their warm wishes for her speedy recovery.