Mouni Roy’s wedding venue changed; check out inside photos

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with reports of actress Mouni Roy’s impending wedding. She will reportedly tie the knot with her long time beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. Owing to the growing cases of COVID-19 in India, the wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of only family and close friends.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Instagram)

Reports also have it that Mouni Roy has reduced her guest list and had asked them to present their RT-PCR reports. She might not invite all her industry colleagues and friends on her big day and will reportedly host the reception for them later in Mumbai.

Earlier, many sources suggested that Mouni and Suraj will exchange the wedding vows at a plush W Hotel near Vagator beach. But, according to latest reports, Mouni has zeroed up on not W but Hilton resort for her big day.

Speaking to ETimes, a source close to the actress said, “Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar always wanted a private and exquisite wedding. Since Goa is their favourite destination, they had long ago finalized it for their low key nuptials. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s intimate wedding affair will take place at the Hilton Resort in Goa, in presence of immediate family and close friends.”

An official announcement from Mouni Roy is still awaited.

Check out a few inside photos below:

Celebrities who are expected to attend Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s big day are producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, former actress Aashika Goradia.

On the workfront, Mouni Roy will be next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022.