Mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be first woman chief guest at RSS event on Vijayadashmi

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced through a tweet on Thursday, that mountaineer Padam Shri Santosh Yadav will be the chief guest at the annual RSS Vijayadashmi festival, becoming the first woman in the history to be a chief guest at an RSS event.

The event will be organized at Reshimbagh Maidan in Nagpur on October 5 and will be inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, said RSS in a tweet.

Santosh Yadav has been a mountaineer who made world record, by becoming the first woman in the world to scale Mount Everest twice.

Earlier, Kailash Satyarthi had also been the chief guest at the RSS event.

The Vijayadashmi program is considered to be of great significance for RSS, as the Sangh was founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on this very day back in 1925.

Bhagwat will also address the RSS workers after the ‘weapon worshipping’ event. The speech holds great significance as it serves as the guidelines for the organisation and political units.

Last year, the Vijayadashmi program of RSS was done in restricted numbers only, due to the COVID restrictions.

Earlier today, RSS informed through a press release that, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat reached Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri, Kollam in Kerala on Thursday. He was received under the leadership of senior sanths of the Math. Bhagwat left after two hours, after meeting Mata Amritanandamayi Devi and taking her blessings.

“Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is always an inspiration. In the light of our great tradition and culture, we always get very good advice from Amma in very simple words. Amma always gives advice on how to behave and how to act. All this gives new impetus to action. Mohan Bhagwat said that is why I am coming here regularly,” Bhagwat said in the release.

As per the release, many prominent names, like A. Senthilkumar, P.N Iswaran, K. Padmakumar, S. Sudarshan, and A. Jayakumar also arrived in Kerala along with Bhagwat.

Bhagwat reached Ernakulam Prantha Karyalayam Madhavanivas on Thursday for a four-day visit and will also go to Thrissur Sankara Math tomorrow morning, where he will be participating in various organisational meetings with prominent people from different sectors of the society for the next two days.

The release also stated that from the morning of September 18, Bhagwat will be participating in the RSS Prantha Karyakari Baithak which will be held at Radheyam Auditorium, Guruvayur. He will also attend Poorna Ganavesh Sanghik of Guruvayur Sangha Jilla at the Guruvayur Srikrishna College ground, in the evening of the same day.