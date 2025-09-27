Move to safer areas: HYDRAA commissioner urges public amid rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, September 27, asked people living in low-lying areas to relocate to safer places amid heavy rains in Hyderabad.

At Chaderghat, he interacted with residents and examined the relief measures being carried out.

Addressing the media after the inspection, the HYDRAA commissioner said, ” We are working in coordination with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) since they have advanced equipment to deal with floods. NDRF staff is being deployed to rescue stranded people.”

Ranganath added that the situation is under control and it is not life-threatening. He said that a few people are hesitant to relocate despite the damage caused to their homes, adding that HYDRAA officials are convincing the residents to move.

While inspecting the low-lying areas, Ranganath urged the…

The commissioner clarified that the water level is receding in the Musi River and it will improve by the evening.

The inspection came a day after Chaderghat Causeway bridge, Kulsumpura to Puranapul to Jiyaguda road and the Moosarambagh were closed due to heavy rains in Hyderabad.

As of Saturday, the water level of Osman Sagar reached 1788.75Feet (3.613 TMC) with an inflow of 10500 Cusecs and outflow of 12660 Cusecs. 15 gates of the Osman Sagar have been lifted

In the Himayat Sagar, water level reached 1762.05 (2.712 TMC) with an inflow of 14000 cusecs and out flow of 17077 cusecs. Nine gates of the Himayat Sagar were opened as of 10:00 AM.