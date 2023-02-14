Moved by earthquake in Turkey, Hyderabadi girl Khadija raises money for victims; writes heart wrenching poem

An eight-year-old girl Khadija Ahmed in Hyderabad has sold her three poems to 10 persons and raised Rs 3000 to donate the money for the earthquake affected people in Turkey.

She was shaken by the news of the killings and damages pouring in from Turkey. She wanted to help the victims and hit upon an idea of her own.

When asked by this Siasat.com correspondent what her meager contribution would do for the victims who have lost lives, homes and everything they had she narrated a story.

“My parents had told me a story. It was about Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). His enemy raised a massive fire as he wanted to throw him into the flames and kill him. There was this little bird that heard about the plans of that enemy and began flying with a drop of water in its beak. On her way someone asked the bird what would you do with that drop of water. The bird replied that it would pour it on the fire. The onlooker who was surprised with the answer asked what difference that one drop of water would make. When God will ask me what you did to help my prophet I would tell Him that I did not remain a silent spectator. I dropped water to put out the flames.”

Khadija said she has been inspired by this story of the little bird.

Khadija, daughter of Kaleem Ahmed and Sumaiyah Syed, studies at Oakridge International School located in Gachibowli.

She is a grade three student who spends most of her free time in reading, painting and listening to music. Public speaking is another area where she takes interest. Her favourite author is J K Rowling.