MP: 3 minority children assaulted, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In a shocking incident, three Muslim children were brutally assaulted in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and forced to chant religious slogans “Jai Shri Ram”. The incident reportedly occurred in Amrit Sagar Garden.

The video of the attack surfaced on social media on Thursday, December 6, showing a youngster striking the children with slippers and hurling communal slurs at them.

The children visibly terrified are seen pleading for their freedom and crying desperately for help. However, the boy, likely a teenager, is seen continuing his assault, slapping them and forcing them to repeat the slogan loudly.

Watch the video here.

The man who was initially assaulting the children with his hand resorts to using a chappal to hit them as one yells out “Allah” in pain.

Outrage

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with activists and social media users condemning the brutality displayed in the video.

They have also demanded legal action against the perpetrators, emphasizing that such attacks, orchestrated by extremists, are neither incidental nor random. Instead, they are viewed by minority communities as deliberate acts of terror particularly targeting Muslims, often carried out under the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”

After the video went viral, the Ratlam police produced the accused minors before the magistrate and they were sent to the correction centre.



Also Read MP: Ratlam SP transferred days after action against unruly mob

Disturbing trend of communal attack

The incident highlights hostility and aggression within the society often fueled by far-right political leaders and organisations against Muslims. This comes after rampaging hate speeches and vigorous sloganising against Muslims and Islam, particularly from the members of the ruling party BJP.