MP: Bajrang Dal members barge into woman’s flat alleging love jihad, friends assaulted

Birthday celebrations were ruined for a 24-year-old woman when her flat was attacked by right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal workers alleging love jihad was going on.

The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the woman was celebrating her birthday with her male friends. The party was suddenly interrupted by a large crowd of Bajrang Dal members, all men.

A video has surfaced where the woman is sitting with her face hidden while one of her friends was assaulted by a Bajarang Dal member.

The right-wing workers soon took the woman and her friends to the MIG police station where they forced her to lodge a complaint. But she refused.

While speaking to reporters sub-inspector Seema Sharma refused to comment on love jihad or religious angle and added that investigations are underway.

“The woman was celebrating her birthday with her male friends. I can’t comment on if there is a religious angle as investigations are still on. There is no complaint lodged by the woman,” the police officer told reporters.