MP: Bajrang Dal wreaks havoc at Congress party office in Jabalpur

Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal members entered the Congress party office and vandalised as well as attacked party members in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Ever since the Congress Karnataka unit declared to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto if voted to power, a similar demand has emerged in Madhya Pradesh.

कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक में हुड़दंगबाज संगठन बजरंग दल को बैन करने की घोषणा की, इधर बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता जबलपुर स्थित कांग्रेस कार्यालय में घुस गए और तोड़ फोड़ करने लगे। क्या इन आतंकवादियों पर बैन नहीं लगना चाहिए?

According to local reports, more than a dozen Bajrang Dal members entered the Congress party office shouting Jai Shree Ram carrying large sticks and faces covered with saffron cloths.

They damaged the roof and threw stones at the office.

Condemning the attack, Jabalpur Congress Dinesh Yadav compared the act to impotence. “This is not a protest. It is impotence. The police are also to be blamed for not acting swiftly,” he said.

Another Congress leader Anand Jat said that the true face of Bajrang Dal was exposed to the public. “This is absolute hooliganism and anti-social activity. The BJP will lose the elections here,” he said.

On May 2, the Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka promising to ban the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

It identified and compared Bajrang Dal to the same lengths as the banned Islamic organisation PFI (Popular Front of India).

It created a stir in Karnataka politics as well as outside with many leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS charging that the Congress is a threat to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

“This is the last election for the Congress party. If they are defeated, they will go straight to their houses. This is a do-or-die situation for them. It is indeed a dying situation for Congress,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress party.