MP: BJP man injured while trying to catch ball hit by Scindia at newly-built stadium

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, said Dheeraj Dwivedi, another local BJP functionary.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th February 2023 9:20 pm IST
BJP all set to launch Rath Yatra in Karnataka
BJP

Rewa: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary suffered injuries to the head on Wednesday while trying to catch a ball hit by Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a casual game in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

He was taken to hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, said Dheeraj Dwivedi, another local BJP functionary.

The game was being played after the stadium was inaugurated earlier in the day, he said.

Also Read
Number of airports in country to go up to over 200: Scindia

Vikas Mishra tried to catch a ball hit by the minister. But he missed the catch and the ball hit him in the forehead.

The game was stopped, and he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital. Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited him in the hospital later.

“His condition is stable,” said Dwivedi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th February 2023 9:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button