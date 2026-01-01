MP: BJP minister says ‘ghanta’ during verbal clash with journo, apologises

Madhya Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya had to eat humble pie and apologise after verbally clashing with a journalist over deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore. In a video posted by NDTV journalist Anurag Dwary, the minister curtly responds with the word “ghanta” (useless) after being pressed over the issue.

The video was posed on Dwary’s X handle on December 31, which has since gained thousands of views. The matter pertains to the death of about eight people in the area of Bhagairathpura due to contaminated water. Dwary in public asked Vijayvargiya about still not getting drinking water, to which the minister responds saying, “Chodo yaar, phokat prashn mat puchiye, (leave it, don’t ask useless questions.”

After fumbling for a few words, the BJP minister then says “ghanta hogaya kya abhi”, to which Dwary takes offence and tells the minister to speak properly. “Kailash ji baat theek se kijiye. ..Ye kya shabd hota hai. Itse senior mantri hai baat karne ki tameez nahi hai,” the NDTV reporter then tells Vijayvargiya. The entire exchange lasts less than 15 seconds, but has since become a talking point on social media as many praised the reporter for holding his ground.

At a time when many ministers across the country have some impunity when it comes to taking accountability, this was a rare occasion. Eventually after the incident, the BJP minister took to X and apologised for his comments.

मैं और मेरी टीम पिछले दो दिनों से बिना सोए प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लगातार स्थिति सुधारने में जुटी हुई है। दूषित पानी से मेरे लोग पीड़ित हैं और कुछ हमें छोड़कर चले गए, इस गहरे दु:ख की अवस्था में मीडिया के एक प्रश्न पर मेरे शब्द गलत निकल गए। इसके लिए मैं खेद प्रकट करता हूँ।



Minister apologises

“My team and I have been continuously working to improve the situation in the affected area without sleep for the past two days. My people are suffering from contaminated water, and some have left us; in this state of deep sorrow, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. For this, I express my regret. But until my people are completely safe and healthy, I will not sit quietly,” he said (originally posted in Hindi).