MP: Car explodes 40 feet above ground during Muharram procession

Police say the stunt was carried out as part of a competition between local akhadas to attract crowds and gain social media attention.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Bus explodes mid-air during Muharram procession in India, causing a fiery blast.

Madhya Pradesh: A car was blown up in mid-air during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, leaving many injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 24, in Badnagar area. A now-viral video of the incident shows the vehicle suspended 40 feet above the ground by a crane and exploding, its debris falling on the worshippers.

Two young men were seen waving red flags moments before the vehicle burst into flames.

Subhan Bakery

Police say the stunt was carried out as part of a competition between local akhadas to attract crowds and gain social media attention.

“It appears that rocket-style firecrackers were fired rapidly inside the vehicle. Due to gas buildup, the glass shattered, creating the effect of an explosion. There were only firecrackers inside the vehicle,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karan Deep Singh.

Cases have been registered against four people, including organisers Shoaib Khan, Talim Khan and Zahid Khan and crane owner Gopal Mali. Further investigations are underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button