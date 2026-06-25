MP: Car explodes 40 feet above ground during Muharram procession

Madhya Pradesh: A car was blown up in mid-air during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, leaving many injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 24, in Badnagar area. A now-viral video of the incident shows the vehicle suspended 40 feet above the ground by a crane and exploding, its debris falling on the worshippers.

A video showing a car being blown up during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district has gone viral.



The footage has sparked controversy and led to a police probe after clips of the incident went viral on social media.



The incident reportedly took place on the… pic.twitter.com/of96I00XKg — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 25, 2026

Two young men were seen waving red flags moments before the vehicle burst into flames.

Police say the stunt was carried out as part of a competition between local akhadas to attract crowds and gain social media attention.

“It appears that rocket-style firecrackers were fired rapidly inside the vehicle. Due to gas buildup, the glass shattered, creating the effect of an explosion. There were only firecrackers inside the vehicle,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karan Deep Singh.

Cases have been registered against four people, including organisers Shoaib Khan, Talim Khan and Zahid Khan and crane owner Gopal Mali. Further investigations are underway.