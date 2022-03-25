MP CM praises The Kashmir Files, says his govt will provide land for ‘genocide museum’

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ has now announced that he and his foundation are going to build a genocide museum for slain Kashmiri Pandits in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Chief of minister of Madhya Pradesh instantly granted logistical support and allotment of land for the genocide museum. The CM planted saplings at the Smart City Park here along with Vivek Agnihotri, the writer and director of the film, and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal.

According to Vivek, the genocide museum would be a symbol of humanity and the whole world will look up to it. He also said, “I want people to enter the museum and exit it as good human beings.”

The director was addressing the press along with the Chief Minister, on the occasion of the One Plant Day mission. Where they planted trees in the memory of dead and victims of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

On behalf of all Kashmiri Hindus and all persecuted people, I thanks Hon CM @ChouhanShivraj for his prompt decision and support. We want this Genocide Museum to showcase Indian values of Humanity and Vishwa kalyan. This museum will also showcase how terrorism destroys humanity. pic.twitter.com/uuuCDEVjZ9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022

The CM, while addressing the media called Vivek the ‘son’ of Madhya Pradesh. He praised and thanked Vivek for making the movie “The Kashmir Files”, which he said is highlighting the pain of Kashmiri Hindus and for presenting it to the world.

India has been a symbol of humanity. We will become ‘Vishwa Guru’ only through our identity of humanity. Madhya Pradesh is a land of peace-loving people. If we are allowed to build a genocide museum here, it will become a symbol of humanity for the entire world, he told reporters.

He also said, “both I and Vivek believe that this movie was made not to spread hate but to present the truth so that there’s no other place that becomes Kashmir,”. He urged him to plan out the museum and said “The Madhya Pradesh Government will help you in every way and I respect your feeling,”.

With Inputs from PTI…