MP Congress holds silent protest against ‘attack’ on Rahul’s Nyay Yatra in Assam

Congress has claimed the Gandhi-led march came under 'attack' by BJP supporters during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maha Nyay Yatra.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 7:42 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam temple
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters sits in protest after he was not allowed to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaon district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged a silent protest here to denounce the alleged attack on party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam.

Wearing black armbands, Congress leaders and workers led by state party president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, among others, staged the protest at the Roshanpura Square in the state capital.

The Congress has claimed the Gandhi-led march came under “attack” by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Sunday during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra.

Patwari, talking to reporters later, condemned the alleged attack on the yatra in the BJP-ruled north-eastern state and maintained the incident was a “threat to democracy” in the country.

“We will not allow the BJP to kill democratic values granted by the Constitution and (its chief architect) Dr BR Ambedkar to people. The Congress has always fought against these forces and will continue to do so in the future also…it will uphold the democratic and constitutional rights given to people,” Patwari asserted.

Assam CM asks police to file case on Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’

Singhar said the yatra was proceeding peacefully when it came under attack.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Singh said Gandhi was not allowed to visit a temple of Assam’s iconic Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in Nagaon district on Monday.

“BJP leaders, including Assam’s chief minister and the prime minister, must reply to this. Why was Rahul Gandhi prevented from going to a temple? Is this the Ram Rajya the BJP is talking about?” Singh, a former CM, asked.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Director General of Police to register a case against the former Congress president for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades in Guwahati.

To a question on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav talking about “Akhand Bharat” or undivided India, Singh remarked, “First, the CM should tell us about the map of Akhand Bharat.”

