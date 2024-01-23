Assam CM asks police to file case on Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for “provoking the crowd” to break barricades, and called their actions “Naxalite tactics”.

“I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd,” the chief minister posted on ‘X’ in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

‘These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such ‘Naxalite tactics’ are completely alien to our culture,” the chief minister said.

‘Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,” Sarma added.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ again by putting up barricades, the IYC chief on X said, “Use as many sticks as you want…This war will continue now”.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering the city, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, “We have broken barricades, but will not break the law”.

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.