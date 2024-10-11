MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s nephew booked for obstructing govt work

Guna: The nephew of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly obstructing a campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government in the state’s Guna district, a police official said.

Aditya Singh was booked along with his driver, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan told PTI.

Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP.

A video showing him holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a police woman, went viral on social media.

Aditya Singh was former president of Raghogarh municipality.