MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s nephew booked for obstructing govt work

Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2024 12:02 am IST
Never opposed ban on PFI as claimed by Amit Shah: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Guna: The nephew of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly obstructing a campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government in the state’s Guna district, a police official said.

Aditya Singh was booked along with his driver, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan told PTI.

Also Read
Digvijaya says bail becomes ‘exception’ for Muslims, demands release of Umar, others

Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP.

A video showing him holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a police woman, went viral on social media.

Aditya Singh was former president of Raghogarh municipality.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2024 12:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button