MP: Congress MLA’s son booked for abetting woman’s suicide

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday registered a case against Pushpraj Singh Patel, son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, an official said.

The woman, identified as Damini Thakur from Alirajpur district, killed herself earlier this week unable to stand repeated threats issued by the accused who was forcing her to marry him, an official said.

The accused is the son of Congress MLA from Jobat constituency, Sena Mahesh Patel.

“The woman’s family members complained that Pushpraj Singh Patel was forcing her to marry him,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Vyas.

The accused had repeatedly threatened Thakur and her previous fiancés, causing disruptions in her engagements. In 2019, Patel’s threats led to the dissolution of Thakur’s first engagement. A similar situation emerged in 2024 with her second engagement.

The woman was engaged to a man from Vadodara in 2019 but Patel repeatedly threatened her fiance and even attacked him, leading to the cancellation of the engagement, the SP said.

“She (Thakur) was engaged to a man from Vadodara in 2024, but Patel threatened her brother and fiance, which created apprehension about breaking the engagement, forcing the woman to commit suicide,” Vyas said.

Police have registered a case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter.