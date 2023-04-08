Congress stages protests against Kailash Vijayvargiya for ‘Shurpanakha’ remarks

Bhopal: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged protests against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over his “girls look like ‘Shurpanakha’ in bad clothes” remark and demanded his apology for “insulting” women.

In Indore city, the women’s cell of Congress held a demonstration in Rajwara area and tried to set afire the effigy of Vijayvargiya saying he had scant respect for women.

In Bhopal, women workers of the opposition party protested in front of the bungalow of Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Aakash Vijayvargiya holding flowers, called “Beshram ke phool” in Hindi.

MP Congress media department’s vice president Sangeeta Sharma told PTI the party will wait for two-three days for the Vijayvargiya senior to apologise, and if he fails to do so, a complaint will be lodged with the police in Indore.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP general secretary, had said, “When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs….I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up”.

Mahila Congress chief @dnetta condemns the remarks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya stoked a controversy after he said girls who wear "dirty clothes" look like Shurpanakha, a demoness from the Indian epic Ramayana. @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/W05Ye1k8TO — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) April 8, 2023

A video of the religious program where the BJP leader passed the controversial remarks on Thursday went viral a day later.

“We see the goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody the goddess but look like ‘Shurpanakha’. God has given you a good and beautiful body…..dress well, friends,” he had said.

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravan.