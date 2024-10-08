MP court issues notices to Kangana on ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ remark

Jabalpur: The special MP-MLA court in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has served notices on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut on a petition challenging her remark that India got real independence after 2014.

Special Court Judge Vishweshwari Mishra issued notices during the hearing of a petition filed by advocate Amit Kumar Sahu.

A petition was filed in 2021 after no action was taken on the complaint he filed at the Adhartal police station, claimed Sahu.

“Later, I filed complaint with the Superintendent of Police and then moved the High Court. The next hearing of the case will be on November 5. My main objection is that India got independence after the sacrifice of many freedom fighters but Kangana said it was ‘bheekh’ (alms). She claimed India got freedom in the true sense after 2014,” he said.