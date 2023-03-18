MP: Dalit family assaulted over land dispute in Indore, one dies

A Dalit family was assaulted by upper-caste Thakur men after the former had gone to take possession of their disputed farmland in Kalva village of Madhya Pradesh. Seven members are seriously injured while one succumbed to injuries.

A very painful incident has happened in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, People of the caste Hindu Thakur community have attacked a Dalit family, in which 7 members have been seriously injured and 1 member has died, women and children have also been mercilessly beaten… pic.twitter.com/fiHwmGNAbG — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) March 18, 2023

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rural Range Indore Chandrashekhar Solanki, the incident happened on Friday night. The Dalit family had gone to get back their land from the Thakurs. However, things went out of control and both sides clashed.

The Thakurs were joined by more people who thrashed the Dalit family, seriously injuring seven members. Shantialal, 40, Meherban,35, Sanju Bai, 40, Sangeeta, 35, Hukum, 55, and Ramesh, 62, are receiving treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao ( M. Y) Hospital in Indore.

“In the clash, 60-year-old Mayaram Singh succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered and investigations are on,” the DIG said.