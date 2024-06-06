MP-elect Engineer Rashid moves court for interim bail

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he was detained in a terror funding case by the NIA in 2019

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 7:06 pm IST
Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: Following his victory in Lok Sabha elections from J&K’s Baramulla, former MLA Engineer Rashid on Thursday approached Delhi’s Patiala House Courts for interim bail to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

After hearing the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Courts, Chander Jeet Singh sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his interim bail application and fixed the next hearing for Friday.

Also Read
‘Rashid’s win will empower secessionists in J&K’: Omar shares news article, draws flak

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he was detained in a terror funding case by the NIA in 2019, defeated National Conference Vice President and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Baramulla by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference finished third.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 7:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button