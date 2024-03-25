MP: Fire breaks out during at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple, 13 injured

Ujjain: In a tragic incident at the Ujjain Mahakal temple on Monday morning, festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the ‘garbagriha’ in the temple, said officials.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.



(Earlier visuals… pic.twitter.com/cIUSlRirwo — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Thirteen people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru.

Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment. “The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the ‘garbhagriha’. 13 people are injured in the incident and their medical treatment is underway,” informed District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Magisterial probe ordered

Meanwhile, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, adding that the committee instituted to probe the incident has been directed to hand in its report within three days.

As per an official statement, the incident will be probed by Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Ujjain Anukul Jain.

Ashish Sharma, a priest at the temple, told ANI, “Holi celebrations were being held at the temple when the fire broke out. The fire spread quickly to the ‘Garbhagriha‘ because of all the ‘gulaal‘ inside the temple complex. A few fellow priests sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment.”

CM meets injured

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya have met the injured persons, in the fire incident that broke out in Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, undergoing treatment at Aurobindo hospital in Indore.

#WATCH | Ujjain Mahakal Temple fire | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya meet the injured at the hospital in Indore. pic.twitter.com/KagfAVI0ie — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

“I have received information about a fire incident during Bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in which a few priests have been injured and they have been admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am going there. It is all the blessing of god that it didn’t turn out in a major incident but whatever has happened, I have ordered a magisterial investigation and will ensure that these things won’t repeat. Action will be taken against those at fault.”

Amit Shah prays for speedy recovery

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for the speedy recovery of the people, who sustained burns in a fire that broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Monday morning.

Taking to his official handle on X, the Union Home Minister informed that he spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in light of the incident, adding that all necessary assistance was being provided to the injured.

“Talked to Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and got information regarding the fire incident in Shri Mahakal Temple of Ujjain. The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah posted from his official X handle.