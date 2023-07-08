MP: Folk singer Neha booked over cartoon on tribal urination incident

Bhopal/Indore: Popular folk singer and writer Neha Rathore was booked on Friday for allegedly posting a cartoon on Twitter on the urination incident in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Rathore has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), on the complaint of Madhya Pradesh BJP SC Cell media in charge Suraj Khare, said Habibganj police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria.

Khare said Rathore, who gained popularity from her song ‘UP me ka ba‘, had posted a cartoon showing a man in a saffron outfit urinating on a man.

In Indore, an FIR was lodged during the day against tribal leader Lokesh Mujalda and journalist Abhishekh A on the complaint of RSS activist Surendra Singh Alawa for sharing social media posts containing cartoons against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the backdrop of the urination incident, police said.

The cartoon, shared on Facebook and Twitter, showed a person in RSS uniform in an allegedly objectionable manner as per the complainant, a police official said.

They have been charged under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of public peace), 505 (ii) (statements conducing to different classes) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

Santosh Singh, in charge of MG Road police station, said action would be taken after a probe.

After the FIR was lodged, journalist Abhishek tweeted, “Friends, I shared a cartoon about the Sidhi incident. The cartoon has hurt the sentiments of some friends. Therefore, the cartoon has been deleted and I apologize. I have no intention of hurting anyone.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Legal Cell’s Indore unit convener Nimesh Pathak said they have lodged a complaint against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at the Choti Gwaltoli police station in the city.

Pathak alleged Rathore had shared an objectionable cartoon on Twitter but added that police were yet to register a case on their complaint.

A man identified as Pravesh Shukla was arrested after a video of him urinating on a tribal youth went viral on social media on Tuesday.