MP: ‘Godse Zindabad’ slogans, aarthi on death anniversary of Gandhi’s killer

Workers of the right-wing organisation, Hindu Mahasabha, celebrated the death anniversary of Nathuram Godse by worshipping him like Gods at its office in Daulatganj area in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Slogans such as Nathuram Godse Zindabad, Godse Amar Rahein were also raised.

It was on November 15, 1949, when Godse was hanged in Ambala Central Jail for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, the Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Archana Chauhan said the organisation observed “Balidan Divas” in memory of “revolutionary leader” Godse. She said, “Today is the martyrdom day of a revolutionary man. We demand the municipal commissioner install the statue of Godse in any of the squares in the city.”

Notably, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse at its Gwalior office on November 15, 2017, which was later removed by the administration.

Congress reacts strongly

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over the event.

“Hindu Mahasabha once again offered prayers to country’s first terrorist Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and performed ‘aarti’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should identify these anti-national people and take strict action by registering an FIR against them,” he said.