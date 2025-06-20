MP govt forms committee to solve 90-degree bridge riddle in Bhopal

PWD officials said that if a little extra land is made available, the 90-degree sharp turn can be converted into a curve.

The newly constructed Railway over-bridge sparked controversy due to its sharp 90-degree turn
Bhopal: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh has formed a committee to suggest a solution after a newly constructed railway overbridge with a 90-degree turn became the subject of criticism and much ridicule.

The bridge near the Aishbagh stadium, built at Rs 18 crore, is yet to be inaugurated. Questions have been raised over its design after it was noticed that vehicles would find it difficult to negotiate its unusual 90-degree turn.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday said a team of the National Highway Authority (NHAI), which investigated the matter, found that the strange design was adopted due to the unavailability of land.

Talking to PTI, the minister said, “We have formed a committee of two chief engineers to find a way forward and ensure safe movement on the bridge. The committee will talk to all stakeholders, including the railways, and then corrective steps will be taken.”

Based on the committee’s report, it will be decided how to make the turn in the bridge smoother and accident-free, he added.

Sources said the PWD has sought additional land from the railways to rectify the defect.

However, railways spokesperson Naval Agarwal told PTI that the PWD has not sent any letter to them concerning the bridge so far.

“Whenever a formal proposal comes, we will consider it,” he said.

