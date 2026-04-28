MP govt forms six-member panel under retired SC judge for UCC draft bill

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has hastened the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state by constituting a six-member panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to draft a bill recommending provisions within 60 days, an official said on Tuesday, April 28.

In a notification issued late on Monday night, the government announced that retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai will head the panel comprising a retired IAS officer, a legal expert, and an academician, among others.

The committee has been given 60 days to submit its recommendations, the official said.

As per the notification, there is a growing need for a uniform civil code to govern matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and related social customs in the state.

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The official said that the panel will study practices related to the above matter across various communities, and examine the UCC models implemented in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, before submitting its report in line with the state’s social, cultural, and economic context.

Apart from this, the panel will also seek suggestions and objections from various stakeholders and ensure the protection of the rights of women and children, he said.

The panel has also been directed to ensure that its proceedings and recommendations are legally sound and do not create any complications for stakeholders.

The other members of the panel include retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, legal expert Anoop Nair, academician Gopal Sharma, social worker Budhpal Singh, and Ajay Katseriya, Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department.