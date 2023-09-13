MP: Group of men beat up Dalit, urinate on him in Bhopal

Bhopal: A group of people allegedly beat up a Dalit man and urinated on him in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. The man told the police that when he regained consciousness, he found himself in a hospital.

The victim identified as Ramswaroop Ahirwar lodged an FIR at Sukhi Sevania police station alleging that four persons — Seru Meena, Tushar Meena, Lekhraj Meena and Abhisek Meena — kidnapped him and beat him until he lost consciousness.

The victim, who works as a kotwal, claimed the patwari (revenue official) of the area had asked him to undertake an inspection as there was a report that some people were encroaching on government land.

Ahirwar said when he reached the spot (Choupdakala village), he found some people were putting up fencing on government land. “I objected to their fencing work. In the meantime, Seur Meena, who is the husband of the village sarpanch, also came and started abusing me. Tushar Meena, Lekhraj Meena and Abhisek Meena also reached there,” the FIR copy available with IANS reads.

“The tied my hands and put me in Suru Meena’s Scorpio and took me near a drain. Suru was driving his Scorpio, while Lekhraj, Abhisek and Tushar were beating me on the way and hurling abusive language. They all kept beating me and when I started losing consciousness, Seru Meena urinated on me,” the victim said in his complaint.

Later, some people took him to Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital. Police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

