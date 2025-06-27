MP HC rejects plea seeking norms on ‘love jihad’ news reports defaming Islam

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently dismissed a plea seeking guidelines against news reports allegedly targeting Muslims and defaming Islam, stating that the petition should have been filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Live Law reported.

While refusing to entertain the writ petition, a single-judge Bench of Justice Vishal Mishra observed, “In view of the nature of relief which has been claimed in the writ petition coupled with the averments made in the complaint it is clear that the petition is like a public interest litigation for which mandamus cannot be issued. Under these circumstances, this Court refrains from entertaining the writ petition.”

Plea sought action against newspapers for using ‘love jihad’

The petition was filed by one Maruf Ahmad Khan, who had sought several directions from the Court, including the registration of a criminal case against the editors of two Hindi dailies for allegedly using terms like “Love Jihad” to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and incite communal hatred.

The plea also urged the Court to issue strict guidelines to prevent the publication and circulation of misleading and false news targeting Muslims and Islam.

“Should issue strict guidelines to take preventive action against the misleading news and false information being served to the general public through newspapers and news channels against Muslims and Islam, so that the spirit of secularism can be strengthened and the atrocities being committed against Muslims based on religion can be curbed and a civilized society can be created,” the petition said.

State challenges maintainability, cites lack of locus standi

The State’s counsel objected to the maintainability of the plea, stating that the petitioner lacked locus standi to claim the reliefs sought.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel argued that as a member of the Muslim community, his religious sentiments, along with those of others, were being hurt by offensive news content.

He further submitted that since the authorities took no action despite a complaint being filed, the petitioner was compelled to approach the High Court.

However, the Court said that if no action had been taken on the complaint, the petitioner had other remedies, including moving higher authorities or filing a complaint before the Magistrate.