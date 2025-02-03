Will not tolerate love jihad, land jihad & cow slaughter, warns Nitesh Rane

Chandrapur: Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said on Monday here that the government of Hindutva ideology is ruling in the state and it will not tolerate “love jihad, land jihad, and cow slaughter”.

Rane was speaking at the Sakal Hindu Samaj rally where he further hinted at bringing a strict law against forced religious conversions.

He also warned that “if a particular community does not stop love jihad, land jihad and looking at Gau Mata with a crooked eye, then the government will find and send them to jail one by one”.

“We are in the government and if these bearded people do not stop this love jihad, land jihad, and the drama against Hindu society in time, then even those sitting in Pakistan will not be able to recognise you, I guarantee, trapping girls of Hindu religion, converting them, killing them, all these dramas will not work anymore. We will bring the strictest law against conversion in the state, we will not let these green snakes work, they had a lot of fun during the tenure of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Everyone in the government was their father, during Maha Vikas Aghadi they used to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad but now the fun will not work,” Rane said.

“In our Hindu Rashtra, the interests of Hindus will be taken care of first,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Nitesh Rane for his statement alleging that it was an attempt to divide two communities.

“Those who make such baseless statements, speak against two religions and those who do not believe in the Constitution have no right to stay in power. The Chief Minister and the government should take a decision whether such Minister has a right to continue to assume a constitutional post,” Wadettiwar said.

Earlier, Rane had hogged the headlines after he raised serious doubts over the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, asking if was he really stabbed with a knife or was it just an act.

“Look, Bangladeshis have entered Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai. Earlier these people used to stand at the intersections of the roads, now they have started entering the houses, and maybe they have come to take him away. It is good garbage should be taken away. When he came out of the hospital, I also saw and I doubted whether he was really stabbed or not. The way he came out acting and was walking while dancing, it all looks suspicious,” he alleged.

“But there is one thing, whenever any Khan, like Shah Rukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan, is hurt, people immediately start speaking and when a Hindu actor is tortured, then no one comes forward to say anything,” he claimed.

“What happened to that Sushant Singh?” he asked.

He further said, “Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) did not come forward to say anything, they are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son and Nawab Malik. Have you ever seen them worry about any Hindu artist? You (media) people should pay attention to all these things.”