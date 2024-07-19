MP: Hindutva leader threatens to kill Palestine supporters

Members of Hindu right-wing outfits on July 18, Thursday, in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa took to the streets with Israeli flags, threatening to attack and kill those who express solidarity with Palestine.

This comes after the members of the Shia Muslim Community in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa city were seen waving Palestinian flags, during Muharram processions, on Wednesday, allegedly triggering the “sentiments” of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu right-wing groups.

The outfits lodged complaints with local authorities. However, police officials initially declined to file an FIR stating that “Palestine is a friendly state and it can’t be termed as a crime.” However, reports suggest that the officials gave in to the demands of the Hindutva outfits after protests on Thursday.

Subsequently, the chaos of the right-wing groups fueled by their extreme ideology compelled the police to arrest Muslim youths under section 197 BNS (previously IPC 153).

A right-wing leader, Ashok Paliwal, while speaking to the media alleged that the Palestinian flag was an actor for support for the “Hamas terrorist”, the Palestinian resistance group which is at war with Israel.

He went on to say that those who support Palestine are “anti-national”. In the purported videos that surfaced on social media, he can be heard inciting people to attack and kill everyone who supports Palestine.

On July 10, one individual was arrested after he waved the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Naya Sanhitha (BNS) Section 197 (2) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

On July 15, Police arrested three people for waving a Palestinian flag during a procession in Bihar’s Nawada district.

Police launched an investigation after a video showing some persons waving Palestinian flag at a procession ahead of Muharram in the Dhamaula area on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pakribarawan, Mahesh Choudhary told PTI.

In Kashmir, some individuals waved Palestinian flags and raised anti-US and Israel slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Subsequently, Jammu and Kashmir police made several arrests in connection with the incidents.

Taking note of the case, senior National Conference (NC) leader and MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi claimed while demanding their release.

In a post on X, Mehdi stated, “The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested several youths for raising slogans in favour of the people of Palestine and carrying the Palestinian flag in a Muharram procession yesterday in Srinagar.”