Solidarity for Palestine put on show during Muharram procession in Srinagar

This year the Muharram procession on Ashura in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar saw a show of solidarity with the Palestinians, as participants trampled on a huger poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the mourning event.

Thousand of people in the valley took part in the annual Mhurram procession which is being observed in remembrance of Imam Hussian ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD by Umayyad soldiers under the rule of caliph Yazid ibn Muawiya.

In a series of videos that have surfaced on the internet, in the heart of the city, the huge procession was seen carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people who are victims of Israeli aggression, especially since October 7, 2023.

At one point, a huge poster of Netanyahu was seen placed on the ground, participants were seen stepping on it as they marched by. This act was seen as a symbolic gesture of defiance against the Israeli government’s policies towards Palestinians.

A similar display of support for Palestinians also took place outside the Norwegian Parliament during the Mhurram procession.

Pertiently, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan has requested the issuance of arrest warrants for Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and Benjamin Netanyahu on May 21. The application accuses both parties of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and in the State of Palestine since October 2023. The trajectory of the case being approved at the ICC and its subsequent trial will be an interesting one.