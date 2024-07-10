UP: Man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession

The procession, which did not have police permission, was taken out on the National Highway in the Madhosingh area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2024 3:49 pm IST
Palestinian flag being waved during a Muharram procession

One person was arrested after he waved the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Naya Sanhitha (BNS) Section 197 (2) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

A video of the incident on Sunday, July 7, has gone viral on social media platforms. Visuals of the Palestinian flag along with the Indian flag can be seen.

MS Education Academy

According to the SHO in charge of the Aurai police station, the procession, which did not have police permission, was taken out on the National Highway in the Madhosingh area.

Police have identified Sahil and Gorakh as the main accused. While Sahil has been arrested, police are on the lookout for Gorakh.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2024 3:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button