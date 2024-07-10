UP: Man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession

One person was arrested after he waved the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Naya Sanhitha (BNS) Section 197 (2) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

A video of the incident on Sunday, July 7, has gone viral on social media platforms. Visuals of the Palestinian flag along with the Indian flag can be seen.

In #UttarPradesh's #Bhadohi, the #UPPolice arrested one man named Sahil after lodging an FIR against two persons for hoisting #Palestine flag during the #Muharram procession on Sunday. The FIR was lodged under BNS section 197-2 (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national… pic.twitter.com/zPKmKpS5Sp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 10, 2024

According to the SHO in charge of the Aurai police station, the procession, which did not have police permission, was taken out on the National Highway in the Madhosingh area.

Police have identified Sahil and Gorakh as the main accused. While Sahil has been arrested, police are on the lookout for Gorakh.