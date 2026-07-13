MP horror: 2 Dalit men given electric shocks on suspicion of theft

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the incident.

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Two young boys in colourful shirts stand in a green paddy field in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: In an inhuman act from Madhya Pradesh, two young Dalits were tied to a pole and subjected to electric shocks on suspicion of stealing a water pump motor.

The incident occurred in Karmodiya village, Raisen district, on June 14, but came to light through social media platforms on Saturday, July 12, nearly a month later.

According to Times of India, the young Dalits hailed from the Bairagi community. They were accused of entering a farm and stealing the motor pump.

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They were beaten, tortured and given electric shocks. In the video, they are seen crying in agony, begging their attackers to stop.

Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta told TOI that several stolen motors from the accused were recovered. “The allegations that the suspects were tortured and subjected to electric shocks emerged only after a video surfaced on social media on Saturday,” the SP said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the incident.

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