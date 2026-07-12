Dalits block road with man’s body, accuse UP police of torture

Kamji Gond was picked up on July 8 and taken to the Rewati Police Station regarding a dispute.

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Man with a serious expression inside an ambulance, wearing a traditional shawl.
Kamji Gond's brother

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Dalits of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district refused to take the body of one of their community member who was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture inside a police station.

Kamji Gond was picked up on July 8 and taken to the Rewati Police Station regarding a dispute. His family claimed he was beaten mercilessly inside the station and later dumped outside the village in critical condition.

Gond was rushed to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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On July 11, his body reached his village, triggering anger amongst the Dalits. The following day, on Sunday, his family placed the body on the road, demanding strict action against a sub-inspector, a constable and the sarpanch (village head).

The blockade caused a traffic jam, trapping an ambulance in the congestion.

On information, Bairia Circle Officer (CO) Alok Gupta rushed to the spot and assured them justice.

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