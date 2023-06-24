MP: Langur with Rs 21K bounty caught after biting 20 people

A Langur (long-tailed arboreal Asian monkey) that recently shook the citizens of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh for two weeks has been arrested.

The monkey after attacking 20 people was on a spree following which a reward of Rs 21,000 was announced to trace it.

It all began when the langur attacked two people in a market. Eight children were among 20 people attacked by the monkey and many of the injured had deep wounds.

The situation worsened as the monkey reportedly roosted on roofs and window sills and lunged at people, biting and scratching them.

Feared by the monkey, the locals reportedly started carrying sticks before they stepped out of their houses.

After several complaints against the violent monkey were raised, the district administration called a special rescue team as repeated attempts to capture the monkey failed.

The dangerous monkey was finally caught on Thursday, by a rescue team from Ujjain with the help of forest officials and locals.

During this operation, the team used drone cameras to catch the animal and then tranquilised it after a four-hour-long process when it was finally located at a school.

While the officials carried the monkey, locals chimed ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’.

According to the officials, the monkey is set to be released into a dense forest in Dewas.