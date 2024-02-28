MP: Man booked for ‘objectionable’ post against Scindia, BJP MLA

The accused issued a post on Facebook, challenging Scindia and BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi to visit Pichhore (in Madhya Pradesh) together.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 1:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman alleges rape, accused booked in SR Nagar PS
Representative Image

Shivpuri: Police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly issuing an objectionable post on social media against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prashant Sharma said the first information report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday at Bamor Kala police station against one Sunil, a resident of Orchha in Niwari district, based on a complaint.

Also Read
Watch: Did Congress worker raise pro-Pak slogan in Karnataka Assembly?

As per the complaint, the accused issued an objectionable post on Facebook, in which he dared Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi to visit Pichhore (in Madhya Pradesh) together, he said.

MS Education Academy

“A case was registered against Sunil under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and further legal steps are being taken,” Sharma said.

The police official said that the accused is yet to be arrested. Lodhi represents Pichhore assembly segment in Shivpuri district.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 1:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button