MP: Man detained for vandalising statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri

The statue is situated close to Kushabhau Thakre auditorium here, Arera Hill police station inspector Manoj Patwa said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd November 2024 11:53 pm IST
PM Shastri
IANS

Bhopal: A man was detained for allegedly vandalising a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, a police official said.

The statue is situated close to Kushabhau Thakre auditorium here, Arera Hill police station inspector Manoj Patwa said.

Also Read
PM Modi inaugurates eye hospital in Varanasi, launches Rs 6,100 cr projects

“On the complaint of Jahangirabad Congress block committee president Yashwant Yadav we registered a case under section 298 (defilement of sacred object) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A 35-year-old man has been detained. He has told us he was intoxicated when he committed the act,” Patwa said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd November 2024 11:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button