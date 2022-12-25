MP: Man who stomped lover’s face arrested, govt bulldozes house

A day after a video went viral where a man brutally assaults his girlfriend when she asked him to marry her, the office of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan responded by bulldozing the man’s house.

The 24-year-old accused – Pankaj Tripathi – has been arrested by the police. A driver by profession, the government has also cancelled his license.

The chief minister’s office tweeted, “In the incident of vandalism with a girl in Mauganj area of Rewa district, the criminal Pankaj Tripathi was arrested and a bulldozer was fired at his house. Driver Pankaj’s license has also been cancelled. No one who commits atrocities on women on the land of Madhya Pradesh will be spared.”

A bulldozer can be seen bringing down Pankaj’s thatched house.

रीवा जिले के मऊगंज क्षेत्र में युवती के साथ हुई बर्बरता की घटना में अपराधी पंकज त्रिपाठी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके घर पर बुलडोजर चलाया गया। ड्राइवर पंकज का लाइसेंस भी कैंसल कर दिया गया है।



मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर महिलाओं पर अत्याचार करने वाला कोई बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/Z4gHr2lWsk — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) December 25, 2022

While many have supported the move, some have criticized asking the government how is the accused’s family responsible for his acts.

Wo thik hai lakin iske liye ki saza uske gharwalo ko kyu??? Jab usko police ne girftar kar hi liya hai to Itni thand me uske maa baap ko kyu beghar kiya… — Mohammad_Afjal (@Md_Afjal_khan) December 25, 2022

पंकज त्रिपाठी से कोई भी हमदर्दी नहीं है ऐसे इंसानों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दी जाए मगर बुलडोजर चलाकर पूरे परिवार को सजा क्यों दी जा रही है ? आखिर एक इंसान की गलती की सजा पूरा परिवार क्यों भुगत रहा है ?

बुलडोजर पर मीडिया की सहमति लोकतंत्र के लिए बेहद खतरनाक है — उजै़र पठान (@Uzairpathan074) December 25, 2022

शिवराज जी जो गुनाह करें उसे गिरफ्तार करने अच्छी बात है मगर घर गिराना सही नहीं है घर तो उसके पिता का है पिता की क्या गलती बेटा गलती करें और पिता का घर गिरे यह सही नहीं है यह कानून आप को बदलना पड़ेगा ।।

यह तो वही हो जाता है करे कोई भरे कोई

मुजरिम के परिवार को सजा नहीं मिलनी चाहिए — Saurabh Shukla/ सौरभ शुक्ला 🇮🇳 (@SAURABHSHUKLINC) December 25, 2022

Ghar walo ka kya kasur — ASHISH TIWARI (@ashish961654) December 25, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi’s assault video went viral where he can be seen repeatedly stomping his 19-year-old girlfriend’s face in anger when she requested him to marry her. The visibly brutal attack made the woman unconscious.

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in the Mauganj area, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said.

Initially, the girl refused to lodge a complaint against Tripathi and instead an FIR was filed against the person who filmed the incident under Information Technology (IT) Act, police said.

However, as the video became viral, police took suo moto cognizance of the incident and registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

(With PTI inputs)