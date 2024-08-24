MP: Mechanic beaten to death by customer over Bangladesh argument

A 23-year-old mechanic was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch City by his customer after an argument ensued between them over the political situation in Bangladesh.

The victim identified as Amin Mansuri was called by the accused Mahesh Patidar for repairing the latter’s tractor in Dekkennagar.

The argument escalated to a point when Patidar took a heavy tool and bludgeoned the mechanic, leading to Mansuri’s death on the spot. Tension prevailed in the area after Mansuri’s family blocked the Neemuch-Kota road.

Police reached the spot to quell the situation and arrested Patidar. Neemuch superintendent of police has attributed the murder to a personal dispute and urged the public not to focus on rumours.