MP: Muslim family thrashed, robbed by villagers near Chhindwara

A Muslim family of three were brutally thrashed by villagers of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh on September 15.

According to reports, the family consisted of a 23-year-old man named Syed Wajid, who works as a driver, as well as his elderly parents who were travelling to meet Wajid’s sister.

मध्यप्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा में मुस्लिम परिवार को बाइक व पेड़ से बांध लिंचिंग कर बाइक से घसीटा!



वाजिद अपनी माँ सैय्यदा और पिता को बाइक पर लेकर बहन के घर जा रहा था,जैसे ही वह ओरिया गांव के करीब पहुंचे 20-25 लोगों और महिलाओं ने पकड़ा व बेरहमी पिता पुत्र को पीट माँ के कपड़े फाड़े! pic.twitter.com/oVJH8iizC8 — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) September 20, 2022

“We were stopped by a few people. Among them, there was Anil Pal and Mahesh Pal. I and Abbu were beaten a lot and Ammi’s naqaab (mask) was torn,” Wajid said.

They also looted the family of their belongings. Gold earrings and bangles of Wajid’s mother as well as cash worth Rs 10,000/ were stolen.

Soon the police arrived at the spot and admitted the family to a nearby hospital. While being treated, Wajid said they were beaten up because of their religious identity.

“We were beaten for being Muslim. We were dragged for 2-3 km and beaten again. If the police had not reached the spot, they would have killed us,” Wajid said.

A complaint has been registered on September 17. An FIR was filed against Anil Pal, Mahesh Pal as well as 20-25 men and five to six women.

Further investigations are on.